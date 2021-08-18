One of SA’s oldest wine farms, the Morgenhof wine estate, up for auction

Cape Town – One of South Africa's oldest wine farms, the Morgenhof wine estate, is going up for auction. The 210-hectare lush winery has drawn a bounty of potential investors with, the majority of interest stemming from an international audience.

The historic 329-year-old wine estate is set to be sold in a virtual auction facilitated by the High Street Auctions on August 25. High Street Auctions Director and Lead Auctioneer Joff van Reenen said since the first two viewings of the winery interested buyers from South Africa and several who flew in from overseas, the auction has drawn a sizeable crowd of potential buyers. “The origin countries of those potential investors are South Africa, Australia, China, Germany, Belgium, Lesotho, India, Italy, France, England, Kenya, Canada and the United States.

“There are multiple potential investors from three countries, namely South Africa, England and the US. “It is not surprising that we have drawn investors from 13 countries looking to bid on the Morgenhof estate. “It’s a historic winery with a rich reputation and the location ties everything together," said Van Reenen.

Van Reenen says Morgenhof is being auctioned in a South Africa first joint venture with US auction company Tranzon, with representative offices across the USA. The Morgenhof estate is currently owned by Anne Cointreau, whose family has produced wine, champagne, and spirits in France since 1272. Cointreau’s great grandfather Adolphe Cointreau is known for his creation of the famous orange liqueur that carries the family name and his son, the luxury Remy Martin brand of cognac.