PHOTO ESSAY: Celebrating diversity at the Rieldans Festival









Cape Town - The Rieldans Festival, presented by the Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereninging (ATKV), was a catalyst for boosting positive relations and broadening diversity. This was the message from ATKV managing director Sonel Brits at the opening ceremony at the Afrikaanse Taal Monument. The theme was #Onsefees. The festivities started on Friday and concluded on Sunday with a garden lunch at the Digterstuin. Over three days, visitors were entertained by the likes of the Young Men Malay Choir, the Namastappers from the Northern Cape, and riel dance groups from the Western and Northern Cape. Brits said: “The riel dance is a huge undertaking for us. Something very close to our heart. We had a discussion on the diversity of Afrikaans, and over the weekend we experienced and celebrated diversity. This is a wonderful soil to built positive relationships. “In line with the huge challenges and negativity in our land, the Rieldans Festival is a unique opportunity to celebrate our different cultures.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Rieldans Festival, presented by the Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereninging (ATKV), was a catalyst for boosting positive relations and broadening diversity. Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

Brits said the ATKV would be celebrating its 90th anniversary next year. She underlined that the ATKV undertook a journey into the future that encompassed diversity, excellence, value systems and respect.

Moegamat Noor, from the Young Men Malay choir, said the choir’s participation was a great experience and he was proud his group had been given the opportunity to share Afrikaanse Malay songs with a large audience.

Agnes Witbooi, from the Namastappers, said: “It was a great feeling to share our dance with the people in the Western Cape. Our ancestors did the Khabra dance for rain at weddings, birthdays and festivals.”

Kobus Theron, from Tygerberg Volksdans, added that nation-building was a must, and something that could be bolstered through music.

Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Spectators enjoy the vastrap as riel dancers strut their stuff. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

The Betjes van Betjesfontein riel dancers strut their stuff at the14th annual ATKV Rieldans competition at the Paarl Monument amphitheatre on Saturday. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

The Betjes van Betjesfontein riel dancers strut their stuff. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

[email protected]