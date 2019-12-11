This was the message from ATKV managing director Sonel Brits at the opening ceremony at the Afrikaanse Taal Monument. The theme was #Onsefees.
The festivities started on Friday and concluded on Sunday with a garden lunch at the Digterstuin. Over three days, visitors were entertained by the likes of the Young Men Malay Choir, the Namastappers from the Northern Cape, and riel dance groups from the Western and Northern Cape.
Brits said: “The riel dance is a huge undertaking for us. Something very close to our heart. We had a discussion on the diversity of Afrikaans, and over the weekend we experienced and celebrated diversity. This is a wonderful soil to built positive relationships.
“In line with the huge challenges and negativity in our land, the Rieldans Festival is a unique opportunity to celebrate our different cultures.”