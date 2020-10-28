PICS: Queer-friendly Cape business permanently turns dreary pavement into rainbow runway

Cape Town – One business in the Cape Town CBD decided to add some colour to the city streets, and in doing so, giving a voice to the marginalised LGBTQIA+ community. Raptor Room recently invited many of its patrons to join in as the establishment painted the pride flag on the pavement outside of the eatery. The restaurant invited as many people as it could from the LGBTQIA+ community to participate in the Saturday’s painting process, while still maintaining safety protocols as required within lockdown level 1 regulations. Patrons had to reserve tables via email, and have their temperature checked upon arrival and were required to wear a mask when not at their table. Raptor Room owner Amy Lilley said that they had 75 people in attendance, and that it was amazing because “the whole community was there”.

Lilley said that such acts are done all over the world, “to give queer people space to be proud and visible”.

“Cape Town has such a big queer community and we want to give them the space to feel welcomed.

Raptor Room owner Amy Lilley, left, seen painting the siewalk. Picture: Jess Semple/Orms Cape Town

Raptor Room located in the Cape Town CBD decided to add turn a dreary sidewalk into a rainbow runway to honour the LGBTQIA+ community. Picture: Jess Semple/Orms Cape Town

“It took quite a long time (to get approval). There was a lot of bureaucracy but in the end the City came through and it was pretty amazing. I am very happy that they allowed us to do this.”

City of Cape Town’s Luthando Tyhalibongo explained that the reason why it took a while was because all South African road markings and signage must conform with the South African Road Traffic Signs Manual.

Therefore, the City must ensure that “all road markings on the City’s road network adhere to the National Road Traffic Act to ensure the safety of all road users”.

Tyhalibongo explained that national regulations clearly define which road markings were permitted for display on public roads.

“These regulations refer to standard specifications which include font types, letter sizes, symbols, line thickness, the type and colour of paint required, and the legal meaning of each standard marking.

“These rules have been set by national government and must be adhered to across the country. Road marking standards exist for uniformity, ease of recognition/interpretation and predictability in the interest of safety for all road users.

“Non-standard road markings could distract or confuse road users which could potentially place the lives of the public at risk,” Tyhalibongo said.

He said that where road markings did not comply with national regulations, and/or have been applied without consent, the City, would need to take corrective measures.

“If we do not take steps to remedy the road markings, the City could be held liable for possible legal claims, should any accidents happen as a result of non-compliant road markings.

“Sidewalks form part of the road reserve which is owned and managed by the City of Cape Town. Any changes to the sidewalks must be approved by the City.

“Furthermore, sidewalks are for use by pedestrians and to place road signs and markings in order to communicate with road users about usage and for parking control, etc.”

Tyhalibongo said that the City had a responsibility to avoid undue distraction to road users, but there may be other opportunities outside of the road environment which can be investigated in consultation with relevant council departments “to celebrate or focus attention on issues, challenges, and campaigns”.

Lilley added that the aim of rainbow sidewalk was to make all in the LGBTQIA+ community to feel welcome.

“I hope the message it would send to people is that they have a safe space where they can be seen and visible and it should be a shame. It should be celebrated.”

Picture: Shimei de Beer/Supplied

Picture: Shimei de Beer/Supplied

Cape Argus

