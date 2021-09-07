SA brands and City of Joburg spoof Drake’s 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover

Cape Town - Many local brands ware eager to get a piece of the Drake cake after he dropped his much-anticipated and streamed album on Friday. Social media has been abuzz with comments and opinions about his new album since then.

“Certified Lover Boy” has a 21-song tracklist that features Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future and Kid Cudi. The album has connected with many South Africans for a variety of reasons. View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Renowned singer and songwriter Tresor was celebrating a milestone for featuring as a writer-producer on Drake’s sixth album. Tresor was personally invited to contribute to Drake’s project by his OVO Sound Team, after they expressed how impressed they were by his latest work on the collaboration album “Rumble In The Jungle”. Even politician Mmusi Maimane was the subject of local chatter after sharing that he had listened to the album, much to the surprise of some people.

The leader of One Movement South Africa, took to Twitter where he posted the album cover of “Certified Lover Boy”, with a cryptic message that seemed to be a clear dig at the DA, a party he once led. “When they ask me about the old situation…,” he tweeted. This was followed by saying: “want sympathy when they tried to end me”… A whole lot of other commentary and quips followed with one social media user suggested he was too old to be listening to Drake.