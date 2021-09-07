SA brands and City of Joburg spoof Drake’s 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover
Share this article:
Cape Town - Many local brands ware eager to get a piece of the Drake cake after he dropped his much-anticipated and streamed album on Friday.
Social media has been abuzz with comments and opinions about his new album since then.
“Certified Lover Boy” has a 21-song tracklist that features Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future and Kid Cudi.
The album has connected with many South Africans for a variety of reasons.
Renowned singer and songwriter Tresor was celebrating a milestone for featuring as a writer-producer on Drake’s sixth album.
Tresor was personally invited to contribute to Drake’s project by his OVO Sound Team, after they expressed how impressed they were by his latest work on the collaboration album “Rumble In The Jungle”.
Even politician Mmusi Maimane was the subject of local chatter after sharing that he had listened to the album, much to the surprise of some people.
The leader of One Movement South Africa, took to Twitter where he posted the album cover of “Certified Lover Boy”, with a cryptic message that seemed to be a clear dig at the DA, a party he once led.
“When they ask me about the old situation…,” he tweeted. This was followed by saying: “want sympathy when they tried to end me”…
A whole lot of other commentary and quips followed with one social media user suggested he was too old to be listening to Drake.
When they ask me about the old situation…🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/S2OFXXNuze— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 3, 2021
However, these weren’t the only instances of the album connecting with South Africans companies, organisations and brands.
Many then delivered their own take on the album cover, which was arguably sparked when famed social media troll, marketing extraordinaire and talented performer Lil Nas X first showed off his take on the album cover when promoting his new album.
“MONTERO” THE ALBUM— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021
OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu
Some of the local brands which got in on spoofing the “Certified Lover Boy” album art included Durex SA, Pick n Pay, and Food Lovers Market, and Capitec, with even the City of Johannesburg jumping on the bandwagon.
Certified Smart Shopper. pic.twitter.com/asDEEBovQJ— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 2, 2021
Certified Food Lover. #eatinthecity #foodloverseatery pic.twitter.com/HUj6mXhf1Y— Food Lover's Eatery (@FoodLoversEat) September 6, 2021
CERTIFIED GLOBAL ONE LOVER. pic.twitter.com/81pn6EcfkA— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) September 3, 2021
Certified Service Delivery #WeServeJoburg #JoburgServices ^GZ pic.twitter.com/Wwit4SwbR9— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 5, 2021
Many, however, couldn’t resist letting the City of Johannesburg know what they really thought of it’s claim of “Certified Service Delivery”.
nothing in here is delivered. https://t.co/tUwm3BZrgt— abdul shmurda (@phinabatha) September 6, 2021
Can’t even deliver memes successfully https://t.co/urXxBxl9Rk— Aalia (@AllyAalia_) September 5, 2021
The irony in this tweet https://t.co/FNg5HYvXAw— Aarif Mamoojee 🇵🇸 (@AarifMamoojee) September 6, 2021
Okes can’t even certify documents but claim this ! https://t.co/uuRqL0PPmI— Niklaus Mikaelson 🇵🇸🐺🧛🏽 (@dushan_munsami) September 5, 2021
https://t.co/TB3KN3XX8m pic.twitter.com/ETxm2HzCQb— Safeera 🇵🇸 (@safeerakaka) September 6, 2021
joke of the year https://t.co/74rmiAncwU— wow it's mad horny hours (@lifeof_forbes) September 6, 2021
Haiiii sit this one out. https://t.co/ggfLq2Wrfg pic.twitter.com/8FNjYTboPr— 🦋 (@ethrealblcksoul) September 5, 2021
How did they actually tweet this with chest? 😭 https://t.co/9OX5F77yAI— Mikaeel Omar (@Mikaeel_Omar) September 5, 2021