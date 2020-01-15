It's going to be a long, hot winter for many Brits as they tune in to watch UK reality dating show Love Island, currently filming Season 6 in Cape Town. Picture: Love Island/Twitter

Cape Town - It's certainly going to be a long, hot winter for many Brits as they tune in to watch UK reality dating show "Love Island", which is currently filming its sixth season in Cape Town. The show kicked off on Sunday 12, where another line-up of singles head to the show's brand new luxury villa in Cape Town.

The show follows singles as they flirt, date, break up and make up with the islanders who will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - as the UK viewers decide their favourite couple and declare them the "Love Island" season 6 winners.

While usually hosted by Caroline Flack, the new season will be presented by Laura Whitmore - who also happens to be dating the 'voice' of "Love Island", Iain Stirling. Whitmore has revealed that is "super excited" as she has always been a fan of the show.

"Normally I’m sitting on my sofa watching it, which I’ll still be doing when I’m not out in South Africa, but I’m so glad to be a part of it too. I can’t

wait to work with the team and in a different location this year which will bring a brand new side of things," she said.