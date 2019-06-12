Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of Table Mountain Cableway’s 3-for-1 Kidz Season Special for the school holidays. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of Table Mountain Cableway’s 3-for-1 Kidz Season Special occurring over the school holidays. The 3-for-1 Kidz Season Special sees two children under 18 years of age ride for free when an adult return ticket is purchased for R290 from the website or the Lower Station Ticket Office.

As part of the Kidz Season offering, each young explorer receives a treasure hunt map which offers fun for the entire family. Also included in the treasure hunt map are vouchers for free treats from the Shop at the Top and the Table Mountain Café.

Gather the crew and start planning your bucket list adventure on Table Mountain, Africa’s New 7 Wonder of Nature.

Don’t forget:

Parents purchasing tickets must ensure they have their valid South African ID on hand.

Online ticket holders are valid for 7 days and can be refunded within this 7 day validity period.

There is FREE WiFi at the Lower Cableway Station and at the Upper Station in the Wi-Fi Lounge. You can use this to browse the web and upload your family pics from the day.

at the Lower Cableway Station and at the Upper Station in the Wi-Fi Lounge. You can use this to browse the web and upload your family pics from the day. Park and ride: Leave your car in the parking area at the bottom of Tafelberg Road. From there you can catch the free MyCiTi shuttle bus (Route 110) to the Lower Cableway Station. Shuttles depart every 30 minutes between 7.30am and 7pm.

For other helpful tips ahead of your visit, check out: https://www.tablemountain.net/content/page/quick-tips.

Note: Kidz Season runs until Monday 30 September, excluding the Cableway’s annual maintenance period from Monday, 8 July 2019 until Sunday, 18 August 2019.

The Cableway operates weather permitting.

* For more information go to Tablemountain.net or call (021) 424 8181.

** Find them on Twitter @TableMountainCa or www.facebook.com/TableMountainCa.