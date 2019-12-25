Red velvet trifle. Picture: Chris Collingridge/Independent Media

Cape Town - Christmas not only brings laughter, presents and time spent with loved ones, but in recent years it has also brought it a robust debate when it comes to one particular dessert - trifle.

While many love the food, and sweet treats that get consumed every festive season, there has been a growing debate online around trifle. There are those who are quick to defend the dessert, and its deliciousness, but there are also those trifle-ing haters.

Trifle, in English cuisine, is a dessert made with fruit, a thin layer of sponge fingers soaked in sherry or another fortified wine, and custard. It can be topped with whipped cream.

Many households have their own variations on the dish, adding or subtracting anything they may desire - such as jelly, chocolate pieces, biscuit and sponge cake.

However, while some have adapted the dish to their liking, there are still those who vehemently oppose the dish and its existence.

On social media, the debate has raged on for many years, and continues to do so.

Recently, celebrity Chef Pete Goffe-Wood and Woolworth's TASTE food director Abigail Donnelly joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto in studio and not only shared the history of the famous dessert but also brought a version for tasting.

Goffe-Wood said: "The beauty and the downside to trifle is that they only look fantastic at the beginning. Once the first person tucks in, it looks like a dog's breakfast..."

"...in a glass bowl," Donnelly added.

"It looks terrible once someone has tucked in but it is a thing of beauty until then," Goffe-Wood said.

Chef Pete Goffe-Wood brought an example of a trifle dish with when he visited CapeTalk. Picture: Supplied
Chef Pete Goffe-Wood and Woolworth's TASTE food director Abigail Donnelly joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto in studio. Picture: Supplied

Listen to the full conversation below:

Cape Argus