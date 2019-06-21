Christmas once again comes early this year as Tulbagh dons its winter cape in the month of June, with a fun festival taking place on 22 and 23 June. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Christmas once again comes early this year as Tulbagh dons its winter cape in the month of June and welcomes the rest of the country to join them for a weekend extravaganza of wonderful winter warmers. Marvel at the array of Christmas trimmings and glittering lights, browse through the arts, crafts, photographic exhibitions, art galleries and quaint shops. You’re bound to find something to start filling the Christmas stockings with.

Enjoy cheese, Belgian chocolate, olive tastings, jumping castle, face painting, pony rides and tractor trips which are just some of the activities that will keep the little ones entertained. The public is encouraged to also take part in a trail run through the vineyards.

A scenic tractor trip up the historic Oudekloof Pass has interesting stops along the way. Enjoy a scenic outride on horseback and experience the beauty and tranquillity of nature or go on a Zipslide adventure further down the Valley.

A trip to the Tulbagh valley would be incomplete without a visit to our stunning wine estates. Join the winemakers and their staff for wine tastings, cellar tours and a variety of activities which will be on offer.

Enticing aromas will send you in search of our gastronomic wonders. Join us for a cup of eggnog or a glass of glühwein to warm the cockles, enjoy roaring log fires, glittering Christmas trees, winter warmer lunches and traditional Christmas fare and dinners at our world-class restaurants and coffee shops.

If you need to catch up on that all important sports score, don’t fear, our sports bars are quite near, don’t forget to stock up on the craft beer! The Winterland Blues Festival has also become a firm favourite.

Jive to the sounds of live music, enjoy much merriment and of course good company.

Entrance Fee:



Adults – R100 per person

This includes a Christmas hat, a programme and entrance to 4 Museums as well as an entry to win amazing prizes.

Wine glass: R25 per glass

Ages 13 -17: R60 per person

Under 12: No charge

For further information contact:



Tulbagh Tourism

Tel : 023 230 1348 / 1375

Email : [email protected]

Website: www.tulbaghtourism.co.za