UWC students partnered with the Wear South African campaign to present their AwearSA Fashion Show at the main hall on campus on Saturday night.
The aim was to encourage the audience to buy locally produced clothes.
Wear SA is a project of the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu), which aims to strengthen the local manufacturing industry.
UWC’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation spearheaded the fashion show, with all ticket sales going to the Rise against Hunger campaign.