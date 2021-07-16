Wanted to own a Love Island UK villa? Here's your chance, but it will cost you R105m

Cape Town - Ever wanted to own a famous villa where the global, hit reality dating show, Love Island UK, was filmed? Well now is your chance to do just that. The 14 500sq ft, the super-modern four-bedroom, five-bathroom villa in Constantia with a pool and four-person hot tub, was formerly the staff cottage for a neighbouring property, is on the market for R105 million.

The Love Island Villa has not only been the location for for the hit reality TV series, but Miley Cyrus was also filmed in the home for an episode of "Black Mirror". Other films to use this incredible house include the Netflix TV series "Kissing Booth," "Resident Evil" and "Origin". The current Italian owners enlisted prominent Cape Town based architect, Jon Jacobson of Metropolis Design, to transform it into a glamourous sprawling mansion. The Love Island Villa forms part of the recently launched, Amazing Spaces Lifestyle Investments portfolio. Co-founder, Julia Finnis-Bedford specialises in film location homes. She has a keen eye for what makes a property amazing , and pairing up some of the world's top film directors and photographers with homes that match.

The villa offers glazed walls, clean lines, exposed concrete, hardwood floors and generous outdoor living space. It boasts state of the art security with beams and electric fencing. At its core is an imported Italian kitchen with jaw-dropping views that opens to the outside lap pool providing optimal flow. It even has its own luxury spa with a spacious and fully equipped gym and a steam room, plus indoor and outdoor showers. For star-struck buyers the Love Island Villa is set to tick all the right boxes.