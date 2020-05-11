WATCH: Gareth Cliff discusses viral letter with Redi Tlhabi, Jamil Khan

Cape Town - Rise Above, the online lockdown version of The Big Debate, lived up to the show’s name as it caused a debate over the weekend. The show, hosted by veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi, featured founder of Cliff Central, and former Idols SA Judge, Gareth Cliff as well author, and academic Jamil F. Khan, where they discussed Cliff’s now viral letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Tlhabi wasted no time, immediately asking Cliff why he is writing letters to the president “when he is a busy man” to which he answered he has been writing open letters for about 12 years. When asked what prompted him to write the letter, Cliff said that “I think the lockdown is a bad idea”. “Regardless of how many lives are lost, and that’s obviously not something anyone wants, the fact that the entire economy has been put on hold and possibly won’t recover for years...we may have plunged more people into poverty, potential starvation, unemployment than (the number of people who) will die from Covid-19,” he said.

Khan weighed in, saying he has found it interesting the economy was spoken about in “some sort of pre-existing cosmic force that we all have to submit and yield to”.

“I understand that it is a very real thing but this is something that is controlled by a group of people very deliberately. I wish we would speak more about challenging the power structures that actually set economies up in the way that they are set up.”

When Tlhabi asks him to comment on Cliff's letter remarks that “we are losing hope” and “we are losing patience”, Khan said he did not identify with this "we".

“I am by no stretch of the imagination somebody who finds themselves at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to privilege in South Africa, but I don’t know who the ‘we’ is…

“And also, ‘losing hope’ now only because I think as a country South Africa has historically given – especially impoverished black people – very little to hope for. So to come to the realisation that we are now losing hope because of a lockdown is a little late.”

When given the chance to respond after being asked “who is losing hope?” and “who is losing patience”, Cliff said then went on to address the framing of the discussion.

“Well, I don’t know if you are trying to frame this as a discussion on equality, because that is certainly not what I said in my introductory remarks, I made it very clear that I am not talking about some concept of social engineering called the economy, and I reject that concept out of hand.

“I think the free market has made more people in the world self-sustaining, employed, busy, capable of buying their children the right education, clothing, food, sustenance - this is about lifestyle, it has absolutely nothing to do with the social constructivist nonsense which is being taught in humanities departments of universities.”

In his letter Cliff said that: “Many of us aren’t afraid of the virus anymore. It’s our health and we’ll take our chances, thank you.”

Tlhabi questioned him on this, inquiring who will take their chances: “Who will take our chances? People working at grocery stores don’t have a choice, they travel by taxis, the live in densely populated areas, are you saying those are the people who should die for this economy?”

Cliff said: “That’s outrageous...Who can in good conscience say they’d be happy with any death, at all? But to immediately try to characterise people who are saying there is another dimension to this - which is an economic dimension which may result in far more hardship and difficulty - as evil or only interested in money is outrageous. It’s also a mischaracterisation, which borders on caricature.”

The full discussion can be watched here: