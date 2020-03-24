WATCH: SA comedians perfectly show how we're feeling during Covid-19 social distancing

Cape Town - Since last week, South Africans have been encouraged to socially distance themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for all.

Some well-known, and rising, comedic talents in the country have been showing us exactly how they have been coping while social distancing - and things are likely to get more zany following President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown announcement which will come into effect on Thursday.

The 21-day lockdown is the latest government intervention to try and control the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa will go into lockdown from midnight on Thursday, March 26 until April 16, the president announced on Monday night.

The president said the lockdown was mandatory and had to be implemented to ensure that the spread of the Covid-19 virus is reduced and the curve is flattened.

Whether it be in tweets or in comedic videos SA comedians have shown that they are committed to using laughter to help us get through this challenging time.