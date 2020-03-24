WATCH: SA comedians perfectly show how we're feeling during Covid-19 social distancing
Cape Town - Since last week, South Africans have been encouraged to socially distance themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for all.
Some well-known, and rising, comedic talents in the country have been showing us exactly how they have been coping while social distancing - and things are likely to get more zany following President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown announcement which will come into effect on Thursday.
The 21-day lockdown is the latest government intervention to try and control the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa will go into lockdown from midnight on Thursday, March 26 until April 16, the president announced on Monday night.
The president said the lockdown was mandatory and had to be implemented to ensure that the spread of the Covid-19 virus is reduced and the curve is flattened.
Whether it be in tweets or in comedic videos SA comedians have shown that they are committed to using laughter to help us get through this challenging time.
From Yaaseen Barnes, Marc Lottering, Chester Missing to Coconut Kelz and Lindy Johnson here is a look at how the comedians are dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak:
When I say Covid-19 instead of Coronavirus 🧠 pic.twitter.com/2L3UtHyCKj— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) March 22, 2020
I wonder if the strip clubs will now have as much sanitizer as mouthwash 🤔— AndThenMamaSaid 📚🎧🇿🇦 (@tumi_morake) March 15, 2020
I actually miss being around people so much I put on skinny jeans yesterday just so I could feel what it’s like to be uncomfortable again— lindy (@Lindyyay) March 23, 2020
Thinking about all the times there were gigs and I just didn’t go coz I was “tired” or “not in the right space” pic.twitter.com/o32M4hx44g— lindy (@Lindyyay) March 20, 2020
Lady who threads my eyebrows closed a while ago obviously so I decided to tweeze my own eyebrows which worked out perfectly coz I can’t think of a better time to look kak shocked all the time— lindy (@Lindyyay) March 23, 2020
Ok this is going to be interesting. So I think I Iie on that Thingie and then pick up that round thing 🙏🏽🙈 #washyourhands #staysafe 😍🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7gDA5Zhufc— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) March 19, 2020
I have never ever started a post with I DON’T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS. So I’m allowed one: I don’t know who needs to hear this, but people who eat jungle oats, need to wash their own pots kanalla. (I’m learning a lot on lockdown).— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) March 17, 2020
Who would have known the 20 in 2020 actually stood for how many seconds we’d be washing our hands for. 🧼— Angel Campey 🧼🤚🏼💦 (@YesReallyAngel) March 21, 2020
Do not COVID thy neighbour’s wife.— Angel Campey 🧼🤚🏼💦 (@YesReallyAngel) March 21, 2020
Quarantine advice. pic.twitter.com/EKNyORfY7w— Loyiso Gola (@loyisogola) March 16, 2020
More advice pic.twitter.com/kIonQsgj7D— Loyiso Gola (@loyisogola) March 17, 2020
DON’T make my mistake. Mentally surviving self isolation requires one thing. SPEAKING TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE. Speak to the right people. pic.twitter.com/yBqfer0hXp— Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) March 23, 2020
I love my kid mara four weeks??? Yerrr, we've just come back from December school holidays.#CoronaVirusSA #lockDownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1pc05N8lb8— Kagiso D mokgadi (@KGcomic) March 15, 2020
My brother @vafafrica and I shot this thing last week. The rules haven't changed. Wash your hands regularly with soap, use hand sanitizer and STAY HOME please. pic.twitter.com/dQvvtkkhX1— Kagiso D mokgadi (@KGcomic) March 22, 2020
Some actors and performers have also put their comedic talents to use, and brought us to tears:
Since we can’t go to church, I compiled a few “Things That Pastors Say During The Corona Pandemic” 😂😂😂— Wendy Gumede (@theblackwendy) March 21, 2020
FULL VIDEO - IG: theblackwendy#TheBlackWendy pic.twitter.com/uEsO5msOU7
