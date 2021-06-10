WATCH: SABC anchors deliver their own spin on 'Jessica, we are live' gaffe
Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) presenters decided to deliver a spoof on the viral on air gaffe between two Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) anchors.
In a video widely shared on social media platforms, NBC news anchor Elmarie Kapunda introduced the sports presenter Jesica, making a brief reference to the story to follow.
A combative Jesica objected to the apparently off-script introduction, stating: "No, we are not going to do that. You are just going to greet me and say: Take it away."
A brief silence followed, before Kapunda informed her colleague: “Jesica, we are live."
Another awkward silence ensued, before the live shot was cut and the channel went to a commercial.
While the who incident has been trending on Twitter, and the Jesica in question has apologised and cleared the air on the matter. She did add that despite the seeming tension, she was on good terms with her colleague.
“There’s no any beef between us, my colleague forgot the script and I was just trying to correct her but I forgot we were live.”
In their own spoof of the moment, two SABC anchors, Sakina Kamwendo and Vaylen Kirtley re-enacted it after discussing the trending topic in their morning breakfast show.
“Sakina.. er...I understand the Covid-19 cases have been resurging in the country? South Africa in the throws of a third wave?”
Kamwendo quickly cut in with, “No Vaylen. We’re not going to do that, just say my name and then take it away...”
Kirtley added: “Sakina, we’re live”
The two anchors then also added in the awkward pause as seen in the original clip.
Twitter weighed in and said that while the moment was a bit cheesy, it still brought smiles to their faces this morning.
