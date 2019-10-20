The Kiffness has gone viral with his comedic parody song that has aptly shared the struggles the country is facing when it comes to load shedding.

Cape Town - SA musician, The Kiffness, has gone viral for his comedic parody song that has aptly encapsulated the struggles many in the country have been facing when it comes to load shedding. South Africans assumed that our days of load shedding were behind us, but it proved too good to be true and on Wednesday Eskom made an unexpected announcement that load shedding returned due to a "shortage of capacity".

The power utility in a statement confirmed that its electrical system has been severely constrained this past week.

"As a result of the loss of additional generation, delays in the return to service of units that are on planned maintenance and limited diesel supply, it has become necessary to implement stage 2 rotational load shedding in order to protect the power system from a total collapse."

The Kiffness, real name David Scott, dropped the now-viral video on Thursday summing up the struggles on power cuts set to the beat of Eminem's song 'Without Me'.