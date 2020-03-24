WATCH: Two Oceans penguin roams free while aquarium closes amid Covid-19 outbreak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - While the Two Oceans Aquarium has temporarily closed its door to the public amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it has let the penguins roam freely. While the aquarium is no stranger to taking its penguins for walks, amid the Covid-19 theirs walks just get to be less restricted. The aquarium posting videos of their adorable penguins on social media is nothing new, as the aquatic birds are a hit with people loving how they skip down stairs. In a video posted to twitter on Monday, "little Jasmine" can be seen excitedly hopping around the penguin exhibit, with the short clip already having over 30 000 views.

Even though the Two Oceans Aquarium is closed amid the #COVID19 pandemic, our staff are still hard at work caring for our animals. For our precious #penguins, like little Jasmin, no public visitors means getting to have the Aquarium to themselves! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/LS7UfaUmE6 — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) March 22, 2020

Just being adorable, as always. 😁 pic.twitter.com/NT2EZTjJLM — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) March 23, 2020

Another video from the aquarium of their penguins on walkabout has over 14 million views.

We know what you’re thinking: “It’s two weeks into 2020 and the Aquarium hasn’t shared a video of penguins on stairs!!!”🐧



Well, here you go.



Thanks for the adorable video @claudielayton/IG 📹 #cute pic.twitter.com/Mo7acf93XM — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) January 14, 2020

The fascination with penguins on a tour of an aquarium comes after Chicago's Shedd aquarium went viral for showing its penguins Edward and Annie explored their rotunda.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Two Oceans Aquarium’s CEO Michael Farquhar said they didn't take the decision to close the aquarium lightly. Due to the pandemic the Two Oceans Aquarium will temporarily close its doors to the public from Wednesday 18 March until Tuesday 14 April 2020.

This will be the first time the aquarium has closed since Christmas Day in 1996.

“Many of our exhibits are interactive by nature and invite people to touch and explore. It is also difficult in the aquarium for people to maintain physical distance while viewing our exhibits. After consultation with our owners and as a responsible tourism destination, we believe that a temporary closure is in the best interests of our staff, volunteers, members and general visitors.

“While our public-facing operations will be closed our animal husbandry and technical teams will continue to care for the animals while taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the spread of Covid-19,” said Farquhar.

“We will review the situation in the weeks to come.”