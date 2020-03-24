Cape ArgusLife
While the Two Oceans Aquarium has temporarily closed its door to the public amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it has let the penguins roam freely. Picture: Two Oceans Aquarium/Twitter
While the Two Oceans Aquarium has temporarily closed its door to the public amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it has let the penguins roam freely. Picture: Two Oceans Aquarium/Twitter

WATCH: Two Oceans penguin roams free while aquarium closes amid Covid-19 outbreak

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - While the Two Oceans Aquarium has temporarily closed its door to the public amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it has let the penguins roam freely.

While the aquarium is no stranger to taking its penguins for walks, amid the Covid-19 theirs walks just get to be less restricted. The aquarium posting videos of their adorable penguins on social media is nothing new, as the aquatic birds are a hit with people loving how they skip down stairs. 

In a video posted to twitter on Monday, "little Jasmine" can be seen excitedly hopping around the penguin exhibit, with the short clip already having over 30 000 views.

Another video from the aquarium of their penguins on walkabout has over 14 million views.

The fascination with penguins on a tour of an aquarium comes after Chicago's Shedd aquarium went viral for showing its penguins Edward and Annie explored their rotunda.

Two Oceans Aquarium’s CEO Michael Farquhar said they didn't take the decision to close the aquarium lightly. Due to the pandemic the Two Oceans Aquarium will temporarily close its doors to the public from Wednesday 18 March until Tuesday 14 April 2020. 

This will be the first time the aquarium has closed since Christmas Day in 1996.

“Many of our exhibits are interactive by nature and invite people to touch and explore. It is also difficult in the aquarium for people to maintain physical distance while viewing our exhibits. After consultation with our owners and as a responsible tourism destination, we believe that a temporary closure is in the best interests of our staff, volunteers, members and general visitors.

“While our public-facing operations will be closed our animal husbandry and technical teams will continue to care for the animals while taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the spread of Covid-19,” said Farquhar. 

“We will review the situation in the weeks to come.”

Cape Argus

Share this article:

Related Articles