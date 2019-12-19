WATCH: YoungstaCPT and Craig Lucas add Cape Town flavour to a classic Christmas tune









Craig Lucas and YoungstaCPT came together and added some Cape flavour to a classic Christmas song, and it had many feeling the festive cheer. Picture: Screengrab Cape Town - Beloved musicians, Craig Lucas and YoungstaCPT came together and added some Cape flavour to a classic Christmas song, and it had many feeling the festive cheer. On Wednesday December 18, the two came together for a festive collaboration on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. The performers showed off exactly what a Cape Town Christmas should sound like with a special holiday performance ahead of next year's #HuaweiKDay, taking place at Meerendal Wine Estate on 7 March 2020. The artists, who will be performing at #HuaweiKDay put a fresh spin on a Christmas classic, performing their Cape Town rendition of Judy Garland's Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. While Lucas was on hand to deliver the sultry vocals, YoungstaCPT came in and showed off his rap bars that left many in the Kfm studio filled with the Christmas spirit.

Wastie, who himself was feeling the Christmas spirit, even suggested that the two should collaborate again ahead of #HuaweiKDay next year.

Event goers can also look forward to experiencing Rowlene, Emo Adans and Tarryn Lamb, Jimmy Nevis, The Kiffness, Timo ODV, Shekhinah, Mi Casa, GoodLuck and Mango Grove live on-stage for the fifteenth edition of the popular music event.

“Every year the event continues to draw more than fifteen thousand Capetonians to Meerendal Estate for the Cape’s premier music experience. We look forward to hosting the people of the Mother City for another feel-great event under the Cape Town sun,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner.