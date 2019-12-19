Cape Town - Beloved musicians, Craig Lucas and YoungstaCPT came together and added some Cape flavour to a classic Christmas song, and it had many feeling the festive cheer.
On Wednesday December 18, the two came together for a festive collaboration on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. The performers showed off exactly what a Cape Town Christmas should sound like with a special holiday performance ahead of next year's #HuaweiKDay, taking place at Meerendal Wine Estate on 7 March 2020.
The artists, who will be performing at #HuaweiKDay put a fresh spin on a Christmas classic, performing their Cape Town rendition of Judy Garland's Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
While Lucas was on hand to deliver the sultry vocals, YoungstaCPT came in and showed off his rap bars that left many in the Kfm studio filled with the Christmas spirit.