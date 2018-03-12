Cape Town - If being served a once-off bespoke four to 12 course meal with wine pairing sounds like something you might enjoy - and who wouldn't? - then Dine4Six is just for you.

But this isn't just an exclusive dining experience. The uniqueness of the dinner is that it's shared among six strangers.

The Dine4Six concept sees exclusive dining experiences made available to individuals at restaurants, many with Michelin-rated chefs at the helm, where you could find yourself waiting months on a waiting list just to get a reservation.

The amazing part? Whatever you order is unlikely to ever be available again as the menus are designed just for the Dine4Six dinners, leaving other restaurant patrons with possible order envy.

Dine4Six's Jonathan Goodchild says the experience is out of this world.

"At our last dinner in Cape Town, for example, the sommelier opened the champagne with a sabrage sword! It's all about the experience, not just the incredible menu, but also a chance to connect with five strangers with whom you might end up discovering a deep connection."

Founder Amit Ramdath said: "Dine4Six is about bringing business travellers, tourists, and local foodies together to explore expressions of taste by some of the most incredible chefs. The dining with strangers aspect makes the experience more exhilarating and creates the possibility for real world connections."

Independent Media has secured two seats at tables in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban on Friday, March 16.

In Cape Town, you stand the chance to win two seats at Pierino Penati, with its Michelin star rated chef Theo Penati, for a five course tasting menu valued at over R1000 per seat.

In Joburg, you could win two seats to a six-course dinner at Clico in Rosebank, expertly prepared by renowned South African chef Marnus Scholly.

And if you're in Durban, you could win two places at the table for a five course menu with wine pairing at 9th Avenue Bistro, where you'll enjoy culinary delights like aged duck breast and gin-cured Norwegian salmon.

Visit www.dine4six.com to check out the menus and other upcoming exclusive dinners. You can sign in with your Google or Facebook account.

You can also download the Dine4Six app for Android and iOS in your app store.

To enter the draw to win this exclusive dining experience, simply tell us who runs the 9th Avenue Bistro in Durban.

SMS the word DINE, your name, city, followed by your answer and email address to 33 258 to enter the draw.

Competition entries close on Tuesday at 3pm. Winners will be notified by email on Wednesday morning.

Terms and conditions apply.