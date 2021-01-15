Would you pay R170 million for this 8-bedroom beachfront apartment in Clifton?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - For only R170 million, you could be the owner of this luxurious eight-bedroom apartment on the cliffside flanking of one of Clifton’s premiere beaches. This two-level apartment at Clifton beach is one of the most expensive listings in the country. The property description talks of Eventide’s “pièce de resistance” and an “architectural showpiece” designed by world-renowned architectural firm, SAOTA. "The entrance level boasts an enviable living space with a double volume, glass-enclosed central point, setting the tone for the ‘classic style with contemporary living’ ambiance, created and perfected by Antoni Associates. “This level features a state-of-the-art, open-plan, ’front of house’ kitchen with a free-standing island and white marble counter tops, as well as a dining and living area surrounded by frameless glass stacking doors.“

The listing goes on to entice those interested in a remote activated fireplace, a private 20m heated lap pool as well as a fully equipped service kitchen with a separate entrance, a laundry area, a glass-enclosed and temperature-controlled wine cellar, two guest powder rooms, as well as two en suite bedrooms.

“One of these suites is a stately VIP guest suite, with an extraordinarily well-appointed bathroom, including a double steam shower, separate toilet and sumptuous dressing room.

“Both suites open up on to the outdoor living space with its incredible ocean vistas,” the description says.

The first floor comprises the family residence, “a completely separate entity should one wish”, which includes an additional open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area “all flowing effortlessly out on to a large entertainment terrace”.

The first floor can be partitioned into two separate apartments, each with their own entrances, by activating the automated security shutter.

The luxurious master suite offers a dressing room and an enclosed bathroom that can become a steam room at the touch of a button.

There are an additional three “elegantly decorated spacious en suite bedrooms”, and the gym has its own en suite bathroom and built-in cupboards.

The fancy apartment also flaunts an en suite “pyjama lounge” with a gas fireplace, and an elevated nook with a heated plunge pool and built-in seating area. The first floor houses a open-plan study with a seating area and gas fireplace.

“The entire apartment offers solid oak flooring with underfloor heating, double-glazed aluminium doors and windows as well as automated blinds and air-conditioning.

“Surrounding the apartment are automated roll-down security shutters which close off and shield the home at the touch of a button,” the description reads.

“There are strategically placed cameras throughout the premises, both internally and externally, as well as 24/7 security at the entrance of the block, at the car elevator as well as at the communal swimming pool at the entrance to the beach.

“All of these spaces are also monitored with cameras round the clock.”

If you have R170m lying around for this apartment, would you buy it?

Cape Argus