Wynberg Secondary band to play jazz festival









Wynberg Secondary School’s band is raring to go at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Cape Town - Wynberg Secondary School’s band will be making their big stage debut at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) annual free concert on March 25. The concert is part of the CTIJF’s sustainable training and development programme. This programme of rehearsals, live performance and event production workshops is presented by professionals and mentors, providing training within music industry standards. It includes skills development, stage etiquette preparation, musical appreciation and conduct training in musical and production elements. Each year, one school participating in the programme’s Music and Careers Workshops is chosen to perform at the following year’s free community concert.

Designed to introduce students to basic requirements of event management and production management, the students who participate in this training have the opportunity to learn from and be mentored by events crew.

CTIJF head of training and development Craig Parks said Wynberg Secondary School’s band was selected based on their performance and their participation in four workshops.

“We’re proud of these young musicians. They have shown outstanding dedication to the programme and have grown immensely under the mentorship of our facilitator, Lana Crowster. We look forward to seeing these young musicians taking to the stage as performers at future festivals,” he said.

Wynberg Secondary School music teacher Celeste Moses-Toefy said the band was honoured to be invited to perform at the CTIJF concert.

“The band has some amazing opportunities this year, given that Wynberg High is an underprivileged school and funds are very low, especially in the arts department. The band is currently fund-raising for instruments and to attend the Grahamstown Jazz Festival,” she said.

