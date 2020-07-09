Yoga studios weigh up risks of reopening amid Covid-19

Cape Town - Yoga studios want to reopen under lockdown level 3, but the risk of contact and infection remains. The DA added its voice, saying that the industry should reopen because the majority of businesses belong to women, who are deprived of an income during the lockdown. “Many run the risk of permanently closing down their businesses and putting many more people out of jobs,” said the party in a statement. “This industry falls under non-contact sport operated in a controlled, safe environment and has the ability to adjust to the current realities more readily than other industries.” Wild Thing co-owner Lexi Ryman said her business had to close.

“Pilates may be a lot better than yoga in terms of health protocols.

“A lot of emphasis is put on strong breathing in yoga classes and not sure how possible this would be with masks on in terms of the regular studio model, I am not sure how sustainable a reopening is,” said Ryman.

“Everyone is assessing the risks in their own way and it’s believed there are ways to do pilates and yoga with social distancing but it doesn’t mean there are no risks,” said Health Warriors chief executive Chris Barkley.

Barkley said studios should engage with their members on reopening this sector.

“Each individual will need to make a decision about returning to the space. It’s quite difficult to do these practises with masks on and people are likely to take it off. Even with social distancing, this could be a possible risk,” he said.

