Cape Town International Jazz Festival ignites stages in new format

Set to ignite stages and connect music lovers once again, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is back with a new format, new vibe and masterclasses as Matt Bianco, Kokoroko and The Yussef Dayes Experience will join an all-star South Africa line-up. Ticket sales opened yesterday for the festival that returns on May 3 and 4 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, as four re-imagined stages will welcome artists and festivalgoers for Africa’s premier jazz celebration.

Head of talent at CTIJF, Lindsay Rhoda, hinted at an electrifying fusion of heritage and innovation. “We have worked hard over the past few months to compile a programme that pays homage to the heritage of our jazz roots, but also speaks to the exciting future of music that is embracing all jazz-related genres as anthems for a new tomorrow.” Some of the star in the 2024 line-up include Matt Bianco (UK), Kokoroko (UK), The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK), Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA), Mandisi Dyantyis (SA), Radio Sechaba (SA), Billy Monama (SA), Zoë Modiga (SA), Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange (SA), Benjamin Jephta presents “Born coloured, not born-free” (SA), and Kujenga (SA).

Meanwhile, Jazz Café offers an alternative experience for patrons wanting a little more than a general admission ticket, which grants access to complimentary catering and a dedicated cash bar (the bar will also use the Howler system). Formerly known as Kippies, Moses Molelekwa, and Rosies, these stages now bear the illustrious names of Sapphire, Ruby and Emerald respectively, while outside stage, Topaz, will be set for a sparkling showcase of both seasoned maestros and rising stars from across the globe. A general admission festival ticket costs R950 per night per person which gives access to Sapphire and Topaz stages.

Surcharge tickets are in operation for Emerald (Rosies), and Ruby (Moses Molelekwa) at R30 per person per show. The surcharge is to manage capacity in the venues which can only seat 1 500 per show. Festival goers are required to purchase a general festival ticket to then purchase surcharged show tickets.