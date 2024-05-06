Independent Online
Monday, May 6, 2024

Cape Town International Jazz Festival in pictures: Everything you missed

Fort Hare University, Head of Music, Nduduzo Makhathini performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media.

Published 4h ago

Cape Town - The sounds of the best in local and international jazz reverberated through the city as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) made its much-anticipated return.

After a successful weekend showcasing more than 30 local and international artists across four stages, the festival welcomed thousands of guests – affectionately known as Festinos – for the 21st instalment of “Africa’s Grandest Gathering”, said CTIJF spokesperson, Kaz Henderson.

The festival is the biggest jazz event on the continent and the most diverse and best mix of local and international talent, Henderson said.

Chairperson of the Sekunjalo Group, Dr Iqbal Survé, said since owning the festival in 2007, they have funded 80 schools, teachers and instruments, while also having sent a number of young aspiring musicians on music scholarships.

He added that this was a philanthropic endeavour to give back to the arts.

Dr Survé, along with his family rubbed shoulders with the artists ahead of the show on Friday, where he also made a special announcement where he said the family is committing to giving R100-million to the CTIJF for a further three years.

His announcement was met by cheers and applause from guests in attendance.

“The festival has been owned by the Survé family since 2007. We’ve had amazing artists here from all over the world and we had a break because of Covid-19.

“The family is committing another R100m to the festival for the next three years. What’s often not known about what we’re doing in music is that we fund 80 schools, teachers and instruments, we have the edu-jazz band, we fund the master classes. We’ve sent a lot of young South Africans and Africans on music scholarships, etc.

“So this has happened for about 15 years as a family. We’re very committed to arts and culture and the festival for us is not a business to be frank, it’s running amazingly well, but for us, it’s a philanthropic endeavour where we want to give back to music.

Chairperson of the Sekunjalo Group, Dr Iqbal Survé, with editor-in-chief Adri Senekal de Wet and Acting CEO Mohammed Hoosain. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

“You want to continue to promote South African artists, African artists, integrate with the community and the festival is so highly ranked; next year we are twinning with another major festival in the world. So we can have a stage there and they are going to have a stage here.

“But we are so happy to have all of your artists here, I must thank you for your commitment to the festival.”

In a post on social media following her performances at the free concert at Green Market Square on Thursday and the festival’s Kippies stage on Friday, Judith Sephuma, said: “South Africa Cape Town, you were just amazing. What an amazing weekend we had at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Absolutely beautiful. The love is so real.”

Billy Monama. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers
Francesca Biancoli performing during the Cape Town International Jazz Festival at the CTICC. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers
Singer Ami Faku from South Africa performing at the Cape Town Jazz Festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers
Clint L has carved out his own niche in the world of music as a DJ, specialising in the soulful rhythms of R&B. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
Crowds at the 21st Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
Crowds at the 21st Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
Crowds at the 21st Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
Crowds at the 21st Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
Soweto-born singer/songwriter Daliwonga performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media.
Soweto-born singer/songwriter Daliwonga performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media.
Soweto-born singer/songwriter Daliwonga performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media.
Jimmy Dludlu performing at the 21st Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
Jimmy Dludlu’s band seen performing at the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) at the Kippies stage.Picture: Halden Krog
Jimmy Dludlu performing at the 21st Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival at the Kippies stage. Picture: Halden Krog
Jimmy Dludlu performing at the 21st Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival at the Kippies stage. Picture: Halden Krog
Mandisi Dyantyis performing at the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) at the Kippies stage. Picture: Halden Krog
Mandisi Dyantyis performing at the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) at the Kippies stage. Picture: Halden Krog
Mandisi Dyantyis performing at the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) at the Kippies stage. Picture: Halden Krog
Vocalist and saxophonist Amber Navran of the American neo-soul/jazz group Moonchild performing at the Cape Town International Jazz festival. . Picture: Halden Krog
Moonchild performing at the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) at the Kippies stage. Picture: Halden Krog
Vocalist and saxophonist Amber Navran of the American neo-soul/jazz group Moonchild performing at the Cape Town International Jazz festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media.
Fort Hare University, Head of Music, Nduduzo Makhathini performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media.
Vocalist and saxophonist Amber Navran of the American neo-soul/jazz group, Moonchild, performing at the Cape Town International Jazz festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media.

Cape Argus

