Century City announces scenic sunset concerts at Ratanga Park

Cape Town – Century City has launched a new offering, this time Sunset Concerts at Ratanga Park kicking off on Sunday, February 25. The concerts, dubbed the Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts at Century City will be held once a month at the Ratanga Park, with the first concert featuring the Sama Award-winning Afrikaans Alternative band Die Heuwels Fantasties, supported by popular Cape Flats rapper Jitsvinger.

The Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts were launched in partnership with Cape Town Music Academy (CTMA) and the CC (Century City) Arts Foundation. According to the concert’s organisers, music enthusiasts can look forward to a picnic-style music experience with the iconic scenic backdrops that are distinctive to Ratanga Park, which was previously the Ratanga Junction. CTMA Nico McLachlan said: “The scenic park with its beautiful green open spaces, situated on the banks of the Century City canals, is the perfect setting for large outdoor music concerts.

“We are excited to bring live music to Ratanga Park, a perfect oasis for a summer evening outing, where families and friends can picnic and listen to contemporary music by top bands as the sun sets with the beautiful backdrop of Table Mountain,” McLachlan said. The Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts’ first performing artist Die Heuwels Fantasties vocalist Pierre Greeff said: “2024 marks our 15th year as Die Heuwels Fantasties. We are ready to bring you some of the best familiar tunes in our repertoire, as well as a couple of new tracks that were released over the past few months. We can’t wait! Hope to see you there.” The Die Heuwels Fantasties band, one of Cape Town’s most successful Afrikaans music groups, is known for its polished, high-energy performances that include several radio hit songs, which has made them one of the most sought-after bands in South Africa over the past decade and a half.

The concert’s other multi-award-winning opening act, Cape Flats rapper and composer Jitsvinger, is expected to bring his vivid wordplay and boom-rap-drenched Afrikaans music to the stage. On the decks, Jitsvinger is inviting long-standing partner in art DJ Willy, who will be providing the scratches and mixes, while he delivers his super-sonic soliloquies at the helm. Keeping to the theme of most outdoor music concerts, the Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts will be picnic-style events, suitable for the whole family.

Gates will open at 4pm on the days of the concerts an hour before the show begins. “Tickets will be on sale on Quickticket at R200 for adults, free for those under 12 years of age. Guests may bring their picnics, but no alcoholic beverages and glass bottles will be permitted.” “There will be wine and beer for sale at the concert, and food offerings from local food trucks. Concert-goers are also requested not to bring tables, chairs and gazebos since these interfere with the sight lines of other patrons. Organisers have also made arrangements for special parking underground parking with an access point via Conference Lane Century City.