Phat Joe ‘fails’ to pay R600k in rent on his luxury Sea Point flat

Cape Town - Times are tough but never more so than for media personality Phat Joe, who has landed in hot water for allegedly failing to pay the rent on his luxury Sea Point flat. The well-known TV and radio presenter, whose real name is Majota Khambule, and his family have reportedly been evicted from their home, which cost more than R40 000 a month to rent.

According to online news reports, Phat Joe allegedly failed to keep up with his rent, which accumulated to over R600 000 since he last paid in November 2022. The 49-year-old has reportedly claimed that someone had been trying to extort him and fed lies to the courts to have him evicted. Phat Joe was reportedly handed an order by the Western Cape High Court to be evicted from the apartment by May 31, and “should they fail or refuse to leave the property by the deadline, the sheriff was authorised to evict them on Saturday, June 1”.

It is further alleged that the father of two, along with his wife Palesa Morgan, left the property earlier this month, on April 19. The couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in December last year, lived in the flat, which boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms and stunning sea views. According to an online news report, Phat Joe said: “This person, along with their family and accomplices, has resorted to threats and fraudulent attempts to extort R267000 from me by making false claims and misleading the courts.