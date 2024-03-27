South Africa’s top breakdancers to take on world’s best in Brazil

Two of South Africa’s best breakdancers are off to Brazil to compete against the world’s best after being crowned champions of South Africa in the men’s and women’s categories of the Red Bull BC One South Africa b-boy and b-girl competition. Cape Town’s Toufeeq Baadjies, a veteran of the competition, won the b-boy competition, and Courtnaé Paul from Johannesburg claimed the title of b-girl champion after a battle with b-girl Keisha.

The national finals, held on Saturday in Braamfontein, marked the culmination of this journey, with the champions set to represent South Africa at the world finals later this year. Baadjies solidified his status as the nation’s premier b-boy. “I’m humbled by the journey that brought me here,” said Baadjies.

“Each step, each beat, speaks of dedication and passion. As the Red Bull BC One 2024 champion, I’m reminded that with persistence and belief, even the impossible becomes a dance of triumph,” he said. Paul captivated audience and judges alike with her exceptional skills. “I’m thrilled with the win; all I wanted was to go out there and have fun,” expressed Paul.

“Being the b-girl champion again is a cherry on top for me, especially after my previous win in 2021. I believe this victory will have a positive ripple effect for the rest of the year.” Both champions will now carry the South African flag to the Red Bull BC One World Final on December 7. Their journey from cyphers to national finals exemplifies the breaking community’s endurance, passion, and resilience. The event was a celebration of hip-hop culture, encompassing the four pillars of hip-hop – MCing, DJing, graffiti, and breaking.