Subscribe to the Cape Argus to win a 2-night retreat at Camps Bay Village

Nestled against the backdrop of the majestic 12 Apostles Mountain range and with the invigorating Atlantic Ocean just steps away, Camps Bay Village promises more than just a typical beach escape. Whether it's starting your day with a refreshing dip in the tidal pools or winding down with cocktails along the bustling promenade, we invite you to embrace the essence of leisurely living.

Subscribe to the Cape Argus for a for a chance to win a delightful 2-night retreat for two at Camps Bay Village. Winners will have the pleasure of staying in either a cozy Stone Cottage or a stylish Beach View Studio and will wake up to breathtaking views of the Twelve Apostles and enjoy complimentary breakfast at the nearby Bay Hotel, just a short stroll from Camps Bay Village. The prize includes welcoming massages at the renowned Langaro Wellness Centre. Camps Bay Village's prime location places you mere moments away from the picturesque Camps Bay Beach and the lively promenade, teeming with an array of cafes, restaurants, and bars offering scenic views of the sandy coastline.