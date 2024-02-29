Support Cansa dinner: Spreading hope and awareness with annual Relay for Life

A mother who is spreading hope and awareness in Cape Flats communities has given a boost to cancer survivors in Mitchell’s Plain. This weekend, Vivienne van der Schuur and her team will be hosting the annual Relay for Life at Westridge High School coupled with a special dinner to treat survivors.

The mother of four, who was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, said she hoped to not only create awareness but also support for many survivors who suffered in silence as they recovered. “It started in 2021 when I had pain in my left breast. “At the time the doctor said maybe it was because of my work or taking strain as I was a bus driver but then two lumps were discovered and I went to Groote Schuur Hospital.

“After a biopsy, they informed me that I had stage 3 breast cancer and commended a mastectomy. “After an operation and radiation, I am now in remission and was named the Cansa Relay For Life Survivors chairperson.” She said with home visits and managing several support groups, she found that many survivors did not have help from their families.

“We have the main group in Westridge which is the biggest and then we have others in Lentegeur and Beacon Valley and most recently we started a group in Tafelsig. “I recently spoke to a woman who told me how her family provided no help on the days she was sick or couldn’t cook and had told her not to make her problem theirs. “But you know cancer ... it can happen to anyone and very suddenly and so with the relay and the dinner we want to reach out to survivors and their families.”

The relay will start at 6pm on Friday and will be held at Westridge High School. Entry is R1 000 for a team of 10 to 15 members. For spectators, the cost is R30 for adults and R20 for children.