While many happily sent their bundles of joys off to start the academic year, there was nothing happy about the return of traffic for motorists. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Cape Town - On Wednesday, 9th January 2019, millions of learners across the country woke up, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to start the new school year. Motorists, unfortunately, did not wake up feeling the same.

In the Western Cape alone, more than 1.1 million pupils - 108 325 of which are Grade 1s - will be starting school in the province today.

The provincial education department even shared that it had completed six new schools last year, with another new school expected to open in April.

However, while everyone was ready to happily send their bundles of joys off to start the academic year, there was nothing happy about the return of the heavy congestion on Cape roads for motorists.

Judging by the complaints on social media, motorists would be well advised to leave home a little earlier for the rest of the week in order to avoid being stuck on overcrowded highways.







Cape Argus