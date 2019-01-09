The provincial education department even shared that it had completed six new schools last year, with another new school expected to open in April.

However, while everyone was ready to happily send their bundles of joys off to start the academic year, there was nothing happy about the return of the heavy congestion on Cape roads for motorists.

Judging by the complaints on social media, motorists would be well advised to leave home a little earlier for the rest of the week in order to avoid being stuck on overcrowded highways.





Don’t you just love all this traffic on a Wednesday morning 🙃 #BackToSchool — Kylo🌻 (@KotzeKylo) January 9, 2019

















So much traffic on the road, are these kids owning cars? Its been peaceful with out them.wait a minute all these kids have cars right

??????????#BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/daOqgP40Ik — MissLoverLover (@Amanda_Qabs) January 9, 2019





#BackToSchool Now traffic starts again.whoever allowed these school kids to drive is an idiot pic.twitter.com/t9J9cVUcQH — Hudson Gwala (@HudsonGwala) January 9, 2019

[email protected]