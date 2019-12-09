City says three-year-long Kommetjie Road Project nearing completion









The City of Cape Town has made good progress with the Kommetjie Road Project, one of the flagship interventions to relieve congestion in the Kommetjie area. Photo: Supplied Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has made good progress with the Kommetjie Road Project, one of the flagship interventions to relieve congestion in the Kommetjie area in the Far South.

The roadworks will cease on Thursday, 12 December 2019, and will commence after the builders’ holiday on 8 January 2020.

The Kommetjie Road Project is part of the City’s Congestion Management Programme and is due for completion by the end of March 2020, pending any unforeseen challenges. The budget for this project is R194 million and approximately R170 million has been spent to date.





"I want to thank local residents from this area for their patience over the past three years. We are nearing the completion of this project and the progress along Kommetjie Road and Ou Kaapse Weg is visible for all to see. Hopefully this also gives the locals some satisfaction for enduring the inconvenience that goes with roadworks in general," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.





About 15 300 tons of asphalt will be placed by the start of the builders’ holiday on 13 December 2019.





"Motorists will be allowed to use some of the new lanes during the festive season period, in particular the section along Ou Kaapse Weg between Noordhoek Main and Kommetjie Roads; as well as along Kommetjie Road heading into the direction of Capri Drive. The contractor will barricade the lanes that are not fit for traffic yet, and will do regular inspections to ensure compliance," said Purchase.





All-in-all the Kommetjie Road Project entails roadworks covering a distance of approximately 3,5 km:

the upgrade of Kommetjie Road (M65) to a four-lane dual-carriageway between Capri Drive and Corsair Way, and the rehabilitation of the existing roadway

the upgrade of Ou Kaapse Weg (M6) to a four-lane dual-carriageway between Noordhoek Main Road and Kommetjie Road, and the rehabilitation of the existing roadway

the upgrade of the intersection at Ou Kaapse Weg and Silvermine Road to improve the sight distance for road users

the upgrade of the four signalised intersections with additional turning lanes to improve the capacity and flow of traffic at Kommetjie Road and Capri Drive; Kommetjie Road and Ou Kaapse Weg; Ou Kaapse Weg and Buller Louw Boulevard; and at Ou Kaapse Weg and Noordhoek Main Road.

"Part of the project is to create walkways for pedestrians along Kommetjie Road and Ou Kaapse Weg as many residents from this area walk to their destinations. Once completed, the new roads will also have shoulders that are wide enough for cyclists,"said Purchase.





