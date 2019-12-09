Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has made good progress with the Kommetjie Road Project, one of the flagship interventions to relieve congestion in the Kommetjie area in the Far South.
The roadworks will cease on Thursday, 12 December 2019, and will commence after the builders’ holiday on 8 January 2020.
The Kommetjie Road Project is part of the City’s Congestion Management Programme and is due for completion by the end of March 2020, pending any unforeseen challenges. The budget for this project is R194 million and approximately R170 million has been spent to date.