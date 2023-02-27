Classic cars including ‘big brother’ of the iconic Gusheshe, set for auction in Cape Town

Cape Town - A 1984 BMW 333i built in South Africa for South Africa, and the legendary big brother of the cult status Gusheshe, will be up for grabs at an auction of “classic cars for every budget” on March 18 in Cape Town. The white 1984 BMW 333i was a special edition car created in a joint collaboration between BMW SA and Alpina Germany in 1984. Only around 200 were ever produced.

The car was originally conceived for competition in South African Group 1 racing before the series was cancelled at the end of 1985, resulting in the continued production of the road cars. The 3.2L engine produced 194 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful cars of its time. The man behind the auction, to be held in Retreat, is Creative Rides chief executive Kevin Derrick, who said: “We certainly never expected to have one of these BMWs on auction and it’s unlikely that another one will ever come to auction again. “This model is the legendary big brother of the cult status Gusheshe.”

He said the misconception that collecting classic cars remains out of reach for all but a few would be firmly put to rest as the auction would show South Africans the range of investment cars available on the market. Derrick said they had specifically shaped the auction selection to attract and introduce more enthusiasts to the collector car market. Picture: supplied Among Derrick’s top picks for novice collectors from the March 18 auction are a red/black 1971 Ford Capri Perana automatic that boasts a grunting V8 under the hood, and a black 1962 Mercedes Benz 220 Fintail, sporting a 2.2L 6-cylinder engine.