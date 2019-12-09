Residents are urged to comment on the new proposed managed parking services in the city. Picture: Tracey Adams

Cape Town - Cape Town residents have been reminded to comment on a proposal to expand the areas subjected to paid street parking. In a statement on Sunday, Felicity Purchase, mayco member for transport, told residents that the deadline to submit their comments and suggestions on the proposal to expand managed parking to more areas across Cape Town is Friday.

Sub-councils, business owners, and residents from CBDs and popular recreational areas like Camps Bay and Muizenberg have requested the City to expand managed parking to these areas due to the rapid increase in demand for on-street parking.

Purchase said: “Managed parking means the City charges a tariff for the use of an on-street parking bay; that the tariff is determined by the time the bay is being occupied and that those who park in CBDs are charged per 15 minutes.

“Visitors to recreational areas will be charged per three hours; that time restrictions are applicable; and the management times are from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays,” said Purchase.