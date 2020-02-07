Various roads in Green Point and the CBD will be closed as a result of the match between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Cape Town stadium. Picture: Roger Federer/Twitter

Cape Town - Many Capetonians are gearing up for a match between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday, February 7. Various roads in Green Point and the CBD will be closed as a result.

Those attending the match are encouraged to use public transport to the Civic Centre bus station and either catch the free event shuttle to the Stadium or use the Fan Walk.

The first bus from the Civic Centre bus station in Hertzog Boulevard leaves at 2pm and from Hertzog Boulevard Ave at 2.30pm, thereafter a bus leaves every 15 minutes or when full. There will be free on-street parking in the CBD after 5pm on weekdays.

There will also be off-street parking at the CTICC, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade and Plein Park.