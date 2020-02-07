Various roads in Green Point and the CBD will be closed as a result of the match between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Cape Town stadium. Picture: Roger Federer/Twitter

Cape Town -  Many Capetonians are gearing up for a match between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday, February 7. 

Various roads in Green Point and the CBD will be closed as a result.

Those attending the match are encouraged to use public transport to the Civic Centre bus station and either catch the free event shuttle to the Stadium or use the Fan Walk. 

The first bus from the Civic Centre bus station in Hertzog Boulevard leaves at 2pm and from Hertzog Boulevard Ave at 2.30pm, thereafter a bus leaves every 15 minutes or when full. There will be free on-street parking in the CBD after 5pm on weekdays. 

There will also be off-street parking at the CTICC, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade and Plein Park.

Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, taking the following road closures into account:

Stadium:

  • Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Stephan Way and McDonalds full closure both directions from 12am – 11.30pm, Granger Bay Boulevard and Portswood Road Full closure both directions from 12am – 11.30pm and Granger Bay Boulevard and McDonalds Full closure both directions -from 12am – 11.30pm
  • Stephan Way between Fritz Sonnenberg Road and Hamiltons Rugby Club full closure both directions from 12am – 11.30pm
  • Vlei Road between Green Point Cricket and Fritz Sonnenberg Road full closure both directions from 12am – 11.30pm, and Helen Suzman Boulevard and Fritz Sonnenberg Road full closure both directions from 12am – 11.30pm
  • Portswood Road between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Beach Road Northbound closed from 7pm – 8.30pm
  • Fort Wynyard Street between Portswood Road and Granger Bay Boulevard Road closed from 6am – 11.30pm
  • Granger Bay Boulevard between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Beach Road Northbound closed from 4pm to 11.30pm, except for Myciti bus service.
  • Beach Road & Helen Suzman Boulevard Southbound closed (Voc Call) – 19:00 – 23:30

Fan Walk – CBD – Stadium

  • Helen Suzman Boulevard between Buitengracht and York Road from 6am – 11.30pm. Right lane is a Bus and Emergency lane in both directions.
  • Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound) between Beach and Granger Bay Boulevard between 6pm and 11.30pm. Left lane is a Bus and Emergency lane.
  • Somerset Road between Ebenezer Road and Chiappinni Streets Southeast (city) bound only, as well as Buitengracht and Chiappinni Street Road Closed – 12am – 11.30pm
  • Main Road between Ebenezer Road to York Road Bi-directional traffic from 12am – 11.30pm
  • York Road to Ebenezer Road Southeast bound (City) only from 12am – 11.30pm
  • Ebenezer Road between Prestwich Street and Somerset Road – Local access only – no through traffic City Centre from 12am – 11.30pm
  • Waterkant Street between Buitengracht and Lower Burg Street closed – Resident and business access only from 1pm – 11.30pm

No parking will be allowed on Main Road (Somerset Road) west bound from 1pm, Thursday February 6. No parking will be permitted on the above roads at the indicated times. 

Access to and from parking garages will be allowed to permit holders only.

The last MyCiti bus will leave the Stadium at 11.30pm and patrons are advised to move quickly from the Stadium to Civic to use the shuttle.

Cape Argus