Cape Town - The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) has lodged a formal complaint against the City for alleged irregularities relating to the collapse of the MyCiTi N2 Express service.
Codeta’s lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, said those complaints were brought to the attention of the City from 2017, “and the City failed to remedy the irregularities over a period of two years”.
“It is accordingly inconceivable that mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase seeks to finger Codeta as party responsible for the collapse of the service.”
Xulu said the disagreement among shareholders was no petty squabble, as the City would have the public believe. He said there were serious allegations that have been made against certain parties and matters of fraud and corruption reported to the relevant law enforcement agencies.
“There were also serious irregularities and governance problems under the N2 Express, chief among which was the dominance of Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs), and their monopoly over all processes associated with the N2 Express,” Xulu said.