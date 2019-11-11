PHOTO ESSAY: FIA World Rallycross Championship gets SA petrolheads revved up
Motoring / 11 November 2019, 3:40pm / Sukaina Ishmail
Cape Town - Racing cars accelerating from zero to 100km in 1.8 seconds got the crowds fired up at the FIA World Rallycross Championship on Sunday at Killarney racetrack.
The finals and semi-finals of the world championship was held this weekend, after the drivers had to perform 10 rounds across four continents, including at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.
National press officer for World RX Rallycross, Pieter Cronje, said: “These cars go from 0-100km in 1.9 seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car. The element of speed and drifting on the dirt and gravel road fascinated the audience. The World RX drivers have been coming to Killarney for the past three years, and they get great support.”
Cronje said the World RX taking place here had brought international super cars from 120 countries, which put this city on a global ranking in terms of exposure. The World RX Rallycross has been concluding in Cape Town since 1997.
Sixteen international drivers took part in the World RX semi-finals and finals. Three world-class drivers went through to the finals, and the trophy was handed to the winner at the podium.
Spokesperson for IMG Motorsports, Cameron Kelleher, said: “The cars racing on the track have 600 horsepower, and the drivers are being put through a unique challenge on the track, as it’s dirt and gravel road, which tests drivers’ skills and the control they have over a car.”
Kelleher said IMG Motorsports was delighted to promote the World RX in South Africa.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “Cape Town has always had a large and active motorsport fan base, and this allows us to offer them one of the most exciting, fastest and adrenalin-packed motor sports in the world. The individual races are short and fast, with plenty of thrills and spills.”
Smith said the marketing and coverage of the World Rallycross allowed the city to be seen as a desirable tourist destination by millions, and was paving the way for the bid for Formula E, which would take motorsport to the next level, with perhaps the most exciting international motorsport event possible in Cape Town.