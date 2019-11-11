The FIA World Rallycross Championship Final took place at Killarney on Sunday 10 November 2019. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Racing cars accelerating from zero to 100km in 1.8 seconds got the crowds fired up at the FIA World Rallycross Championship on Sunday at Killarney racetrack. The finals and semi-finals of the world championship was held this weekend, after the drivers had to perform 10 rounds across four continents, including at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

National press officer for World RX Rallycross, Pieter Cronje, said: “These cars go from 0-100km in 1.9 seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car. The element of speed and drifting on the dirt and gravel road fascinated the audience. The World RX drivers have been coming to Killarney for the past three years, and they get great support.”

Cronje said the World RX taking place here had brought international super cars from 120 countries, which put this city on a global ranking in terms of exposure. The World RX Rallycross has been concluding in Cape Town since 1997.

High profile drivers are equipped with RX Supercars with over 600bhp and the ability to accelerate from 0-60mph in less than two seconds faster than an F1 car. Race meetings include four action-packed qualifying heats (Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4) with the most successful drivers progressing through to semi-finals and a final. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Rallycross is head-to-head short, sharp racing on mixed surfaces (dirt and asphalt) contained within amphitheatre venues. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Racing cars accelerating from zero to 100km in 1.8 seconds got the crowds fired up at the FIA World Rallycross Championship. Video: Sukaina Ishmail/Cape Argus

Sixteen international drivers took part in the World RX semi-finals and finals. Three world-class drivers went through to the finals, and the trophy was handed to the winner at the podium.

Spokesperson for IMG Motorsports, Cameron Kelleher, said: “The cars racing on the track have 600 horsepower, and the drivers are being put through a unique challenge on the track, as it’s dirt and gravel road, which tests drivers’ skills and the control they have over a car.”

Kelleher said IMG Motorsports was delighted to promote the World RX in South Africa.