Car enthusiasts, petrolheads, speed freaks and audiophiles flocked to the third Cape Town Motor Show at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Car enthusiasts, petrolheads, speed freaks and audiophiles flocked to the third Cape Town Motor Show at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. There were more than 20 000 attendees at the show and 12 main attractions at the event last Sunday.

Attractions included the StanceWars Show and Shine competition, the IASCA Sound Off, the launching of a new drifting module called DriftKhana, a dedicated vintage hall, the Nostalgia Hall, a go-karting track, the Dusty Rebels and the Bombshells and the Wildebeest 4x4 area, said Garth Rhoda, the marketing director.

Also of interest were the Sun Exhibit Hall for parts, apparel, clothing, bikes, gear, the test driving zone, the Sun Park with food trucks, bands and a VIP area. Sound Match was the sponsor for the StanceWars Show and Shine competition.

Ali Ebrahim, manager at SoundMatch, said: “The Show and Shine competition for many, was one of the highlights of the event. We saw more than 100 of the finest custom cars battling it out for trophies and the title of 1st place in various categories. These included Best Wheel, Paint, Static Suspension, Air Suspension, Classic, Audio Install, Japanese, German, Race Theme, Old School Ride, Engine Bay and the coveted Best of Show. He said every driver was interviewed and encouraged to describe what made his ride unique.

He said there were many vehicles, each with its own custom modifications, which set them apart from one another.

Ebrahim said that with such a huge selection of vehicles, each unique its own way, there was certain to be a vehicle or two that appealed to everyone at the show.

The Winner of the competition was Zuheir Mowlana, with his custom yellow Toyota Quantum. He received a trophy, a R1000 Soundmatch voucher, a roof or bonnet wrap from Urban Sky and a voucher from Wheel Merchants.

Custom made sound system built into this taxi. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Some cars are lowered so much it nearly touches the floor. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

The Cape Town Motor Show is held at Grandwest entertainment world. Modern, exotic cars and bikes were on display as well as accessories. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

