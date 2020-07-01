Poorest suffer as MyCiTi buses and station destroyed, construction project disrupted

Cape Town - The situation in Dunoon had become untenable, with the disruption of a major construction project, delays in road maintenance and sabotage of the MyCiTi service, said Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase. She said a small group of criminals have prevented much-needed service delivery in the area with the burning of buses, violent protests, intimidation and threats. Purchase said apart from the health crisis, Covid-19 was posing a serious threat to the local economy. Residents’ livelihoods were under threat, and the City was taking financial strain as its resources were stretched to the limit. “Those who are destroying City infrastructure and delaying service delivery projects are taking food off the table of the most vulnerable among us. The money the City must spend on replacing the assets that have been destroyed by violent protesters could have been invested in uplifting communities across Cape Town.” Speaking during a digital council sitting yesterday, mayor Dan Plato said: “While we are calling on the public to report criminal activity, I want to address the criminal actions that have taken away critical services from the public. In Hangberg, a crèche and soup kitchen were destroyed, leaving hundreds of families without a warm meal, and in Dunoon and Joe Slovo MyCiTi buses and a station were torched, leaving those communities without access to safe and affordable public transport.”

Plato said they had just reduced the fares for the MyCiTi services, but residents in those communities would not be able to enjoy the reduction in travel costs.

“Destroying public property never achieves anything. If residents have concerns, rather engage with us. This is the best way to make sure your concerns are heard and addressed,” Plato said.

Community leader Sinethemba Matomela said: “This was no longer about a group of people trying to occupy land at the nature reserve near Killarney International Raceway, but criminals were just targeting trucks and buses for their own good.”

Andile Peter, chief executive of MyCiTi vehicle-operating company Kidrogen, said previous events in which their buses were torched were a clear indication of a problem that was beginning to unfold.

“We need all hands on board to ensure the safety of our drivers, our passengers, the community and our buses,” Peter said.

Purchase said two MyCiTi buses were torched at Potsdam Road and the Omuramba station on June 20, the construction of the new minibus-taxi facility has been disrupted by thugs threatening the contractor.

“The City was supposed to commence with a roads maintenance project in Dunoon on June 17. However, due to the ongoing violence, intimidation and threats to demolish equipment, the contractor cannot go on site and put workers’ lives in danger,” she said.

Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers, accompanied by human settlements mayco member Malusi Booi, on Monday engaged the Dunoon Project Steering Committee, where an update was provided on the planned re-blocking as part of the Rapid Informal Settlements Support and Upgrade Programme in the area, to assist in combating Covid-19.

“I have also committed to returning to the area within the next few weeks with a revised version of the pledge in order for each community leader to clearly understand what they will be signing,” Simmers said.

