R200k reward for information on Golden Arrow arson attacks, R50k for robberies

Cape Town – Criminals and vandals are laying siege to Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) buses, which has been left with no choice but to offer thousands of rand for information leading to the arrest of those who burnt five buses. Gabs general manager Derick Meyer said following five recent arson attacks, Gabs was offering a reward of R200 000 for any information, including video footage of the buses being set alight, which led to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists. Meyer said at the weekend Gabs are also offering R50 000 for information related to bus robberies. “We believe that our passengers and drivers should be free from any criminal threat to their safety,“ Meyer said. He said the attacks occurred in public, with many witnesses present, “and we are therefore pleading for anyone with any information to come forward”.

“We remain very concerned about the lawlessness, which is present throughout our operational areas. Bus drivers and passengers must be able to travel safely and the police are constitutionally mandated to ensure that this is possible,” Meyer said.

“We once again call on the authorities to take decisive and effective action going forward, and to arrest and prosecute the criminal elements responsible for these attacks.”

Chairperson of the City’s transport portfolio committee, Angus McKenzie, said the attacks on buses were unacceptable.

He said of further concern was that few arrests had been made by police, “and we insist that investigative work is ramped up and delivers the necessary arrests”.

Information on bus arson can be shared via [email protected] or 021 507 8801. Information can also be given to Crime Stop at 0860010111 or police via the MySAPSApp.

Cape Argus