Taxi bosses to meet on Wednesday over 'drastic' fare increases

Cape Town - Taxi industry bosses are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss "drastic" increases in fares for several routes across the country. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said council received a communiqué wherein associations have told commuters about the fare increases, effective from June 15. “Coincidentally, this comes when the leadership of Santaco will be meeting this week to discuss among others, the same subject,” Molelekwa said. Santaco provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said the industry is "bleeding" and promises of government relief have not been forthcoming. “Our members’ vehicles are being impounded daily and they are under severe financial distress. "Although we don’t agree with the increase of fees, the industry is in dire straits,” Geyer said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he would engage with the industry after noting with "great concern" the recent fare increases advertised.

He said he was aware of the challenges faced by the industry due to the regulations imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. He asked that taxi operators be mindful of the poor, especially in light of the financial relief that the government is finalising to assist the industry.

“We are aware that some taxis have not been operating for some time now, and that those which have been operating have been doing so at a limited capacity.

"We understand that there may be a need for fare increases but those increases must be fair," Mbalula said.

"The industry must take into consideration the plight of the poor and the working class, who form the majority of their customers.

