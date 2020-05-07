WATCH: M5 roadblock aids smooth provincial crossing during lockdown grace period

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The roadblock on the M5 after the Athlone turn-off towards Muizenberg has been strengthened after road users were given seven days' grace to travel back to their homes under the Level 4 lockdown regulations. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the M5 roadblock on Tuesday to maintain an oversight over the movement of people between provinces and locally during the grace period which began on Friday. The grace period allows residents forced to stay within the confines of another province or area until Thursday to return to their homes. Fritz said there had been a noticeable increase in road traffic following the move from Level 5 lockdown to Level 4. “This was evident during the roadblock. I call on residents to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations, leaving home only when necessary, including grocery shopping and seeking medical assistance.” Fritz said it was reassuring to see that most residents were adhering to the lockdown regulations. He said most were using the appropriate personal protective equipment, including cloth masks and hand sanitisers.

“The necessary permits are being used by essential service personnel travelling on the roads,” Fritz said.

He thanked residents for adhering to the conditions and ensuring the safety of one another.

Madikizela said that during the lockdown the Western Cape Traffic Services arrested 83 motorists for various offences and issued 821 fines worth R1337100 for traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness.

He said other arrests varied from driving under the influence of alcohol to excessive speeding and reckless or negligent driving endangering fellow road users, and said more than 100 speeding offences were recorded.

“This past week, April 27 to May 3 the province had a total of 282 integrated roadblocks and vehicle checkpoint operations across the province which resulted in the officers stopping and checking 10998 vehicles,” Madikizela said. Four vehicles were impounded and 33 vehicles discontinued for unroadworthiness.

He said their statistics showed there were 10 road fatalities and eight crashes recorded from April 27 to May3. One driver and four passengers died in Struisbaai, one passenger in Gugulethu, one passenger in Ladismith, one pedestrian in Grabouw, one driver in Philippi East and one pedestrian in Parow.

Madikizela said the disaster management act arrests and charges recorded more than 150 fines issued to the value of R235400; 87 for "failure to confine to place of residence"; 16 for exceeding the carrying capacity of 70%; 20 for exceeding the carrying capacity of 60%; 22 for travelling without an essential service worker permit; eight for movement between metropolitan districts; and two for movement between provinces.

sisonke.mlamla[email protected]