1 811 traffic fines worth more than R1.6m issued in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services recorded a total of 182 speeding offences, and issued 1 811 fines worth over R1.6m over the past week. Provincial traffic services also implemented a total of 89 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed operations across the province during the week of 17 to 23 August 2020, and 14 075 vehicles were stopped and checked. A total of 182 speeding offences were recorded and 1 811 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness in the total amount of R1 642 450. Seven vehicles were impounded and 33 were discontinued for unroadworthiness. The highest speeds recorded were as follows:

160 km/h in a 120 km/h zone

144 km/h in a 100 km/h zone

104 km/h in a 80 km/h zone

Disaster Management Act

A total of 14 charges were laid under the Disaster Management Act and fine to the value of R27 000 were issued.

National Road Traffic and Criminal Procedure Act

A total of 34 arrests were made for the following offences:

18 x driving under the influence of alcohol

7 x fraudulent documentation

5 x reckless/ negligent driving

1 x failure to furnish information

3 x speeding.

Fatalities recorded

A total of 23 crashes occurred in the reporting period, and a total of 28 fatalities were recorded.

3 x driver

1 x motorcycle pillion

2 x motorcyclist

5 x passengers

17 x pedestrians

The Department of Transport and Public Works has also issued a road safety message.

“As the National State of Disaster Regulations are systematically relaxed, including intra-provincial travel being permitted, we expect more motorists to return to the roads.

“We appeal to all road users to give law enforcement personnel their full cooperation during this challenging period. We will continue to stringently apply the rules of the road,” the department said.

“We will take firm and decisive action against the irresponsible and safeguard the lives of the innocent.

“In addition to ensuring that your motor vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before you leave, please plan your trip. Allow enough travelling time to reach your destination safely, including rest stops along the way.”

Cape Argus