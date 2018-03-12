EXCITED: Abriella Bredell hands over the cheque to Pauline Solomons from the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Cape Town - She's only 11 years old and became the youngest swimmer to complete an open water swim from Robben Island to Big Bay in January.

But Abriella Bredell’s biggest achievement is raising R158 746 for the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

The swimmer beamed with excitement as she delivered the cheque to the hospital's trust during a handover ceremony on Monday. The funds will be used to upgrade the ICU unit from a 22-bed unit into a 39-bed unit with 10 additional high-care beds for babies and eight isolation cubicles.

Hospital trust head of fund-raising Chantel Cooper said Abriella was one of several donors who helped the hospital make their dream come true.

“(Donors) ensure thousands of sick and injured children receive high-quality care.”

TRIUMPHANT: Abriella Bredell, 11 became the youngest person in the world to swim from Robben Island to Big Bay. She did the swim to raise funds for the Red Cross Children’s Hospital. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency/ANA

Abriella said she could not contain herself because she had been waiting for such a long time to hand the money over.

“I've been working so hard and I could finally give the money. I know that it's going to the right cause and those children will get the best help they possibly can.”

