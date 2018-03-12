But Abriella Bredell’s biggest achievement is raising R158 746 for the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.
RELATED: Abriella Bredell, 11, becomes youngest ever to do Robben Island swim
The swimmer beamed with excitement as she delivered the cheque to the hospital's trust during a handover ceremony on Monday. The funds will be used to upgrade the ICU unit from a 22-bed unit into a 39-bed unit with 10 additional high-care beds for babies and eight isolation cubicles.
Hospital trust head of fund-raising Chantel Cooper said Abriella was one of several donors who helped the hospital make their dream come true.
“(Donors) ensure thousands of sick and injured children receive high-quality care.”
Abriella said she could not contain herself because she had been waiting for such a long time to hand the money over.
“I've been working so hard and I could finally give the money. I know that it's going to the right cause and those children will get the best help they possibly can.”
Cape Argus