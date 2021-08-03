13 state-owned properties in Strand released to land-claim family

Cape Town - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) approved the release of 13 state-owned properties in Strand for restitution to the Muhammed Haron family. As custodian of state-owned land, the DPWI announced that various parcels of land had been signed off in the North West, Western Cape and Mpumalanga for three land claimant communities.

In the Western Cape, 13 state-owned properties measuring 0.6529 hectares in Strand have been signed off to settle the claim of the Muhammed Haron family. DPWI minister Patricia de Lille in a statement: “The family lodged claims on various parcels of land in the City of Cape Town from which they were dispossessed under the Group Areas Act. The claims were verified as valid by the Western Cape Regional Land Claims Commission. “However due to the original properties no longer being available for restoration purposes, the Western Cape Regional Land Claims Commission opted for available properties in Strand which are under the custodianship of DPWI.”

The land is valued at over R2.9 million and will be transferred to the family by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform. The department is often requested to release vacant and unused land parcels to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to land claimants for finalisation of land restitution claims. De Lille said this happens when the original land is no longer restorable or available, or when the land is registered under the State.

DPWI spokesperson Zara Nicholson said the family had lodged their claim before the December 31, 1998 cut-off date. National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development spokesperson Vuyani Nkasayi said 13 Erven (21647 to 21659) in the Strand was released for restitution purposes last month. “The properties will be used to settle various claims submitted in terms of the Restitution of Land Rights Act, No 22 of 1994 as amended, including the claim for the Muhammed Haron family.”