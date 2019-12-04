Inspired by the UN global campaign and under the same title, Orange the World Youth Summit learners from Grades 8 to 12 gathered from schools across the district for a solutions-based workshop, facilitated by university students, to address issues such as GBV and femicide.
This year’s summit saw around 200 learners from Maitland High, Wynberg High, Islamia College, Princeton High, The Bright Student Learning Centre and the Langa community gather.
Facilitators posed questions to the learners on concepts such as gender, patriarchy, masculinity, femininity and willpower, and provided better understanding and clarity on these issues.
Mayor Dan Plato addressed attendees: “We can't during the 16 Days of Activism only talk about the issues around women; we must draw in the men. Raising boys to be good men, that’s so important.”