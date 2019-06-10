Christine Revell Children’s Home in Athlone offers sanctuary and food to those with nowhere else to go. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Sundays are traditionally spent with family, most homes are filled with the joyful sound of children playing, adults laughing, sharing anecdotes from the week that passed. The house is filled with the aroma of Sunday roast. But so many are oblivious to what is happening on our doorsteps: there are children who have been abandoned, who don’t have homes, or family or a warm meal.

Enter sanctuaries such as the Christine Revell Children’s Home.

Located at Huntley Street in Athlone, the home provides full-time care for up to 49 children from birth to five years of age and who have been referred to them by social workers and placed by order of a children’s court.

The children are either neglected, abandoned, abused or orphaned and are accepted at the home irrespective of HIV status, race or gender.

Christine Revell Children’s Home. Picture: Supplied

Their ultimate aim is to reunite a child with its parents or the extended family should circumstance permit. Children are also placed into foster care with suitable families in the communities and when the proper legal channels have been followed children can also be adopted.

Many of the children who arrive at the home have not had the chance to grow and develop normally. A healthy and nutritious diet, suitable exercise and the mental development of the children are therefore of great importance.

As part of the Heart FM 16 Days for Youth initiative, the Heart family visited the home to deliver some much-needed groceries and spend some time playing with and entertaining the children. While lunch was being prepared, the kids were playing outside, engrossed by the attention they were receiving. They are truly special children who deserve to lead a normal life.

When speaking to Raylene Gertse, one of the key staff members at the home, we understand that there is a strong need for volunteers, food, nappies, children’s clothing and cash donations. Sign up or register as a foster family or sponsor a child.

For more information, go to: https://christinerevellchildrenshome.co.za

The 16 Days for Youth initiative is just past the halfway mark and has made a significant difference to over 10 organisations since June 1.

The team have travelled to locations as far as Elim, Villiersdorp and Caledon to help those in need and hit the road once again today to serve in the communities of Gouda and Porterville.

The initiative culminates back in the Metropole at the end of the week and finishes on June 16 in Philippi where the team will join Play Sport for Life, a non-profit organisation which aims to improve the lives and well-being of our disadvantaged communities by providing athletic opportunities and using sports as a vehicle for a healthier lifestyle.

