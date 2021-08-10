19 men due in court for theft of 1 155 boxes of chicken in Cape Town

Cape Town - Nineteen men are scheduled to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following their arrest last week for the theft of 1 155 boxes of chicken products valued at more than R600 000. A 52-year-old Charlesville resident and his 18 accomplices were in police custody following their brazen hijacking of a chicken delivery truck in Ottery Road, Wynberg, last week Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspects were apprehended by Lockdown II forces with the help of a tracking company, hours after the hijacking. “Police pounced on 19 who were loading pellets containing chicken into seven light delivery vehicles in Cochrane Avenue in Epping. A total of 1 155 boxes of frozen chicken were seized. “The suspects, aged between 25 and 50 years old, were consequently arrested and charged with possession of the stolen property.

“A firearm with ammunition was also found on one of the suspects. It was sent for ballistic testing to determine if it was utilised in the commission of a crime. Another vehicle, a sedan, was also found on the scene.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case pertaining to Mogamat Levendak and 18 others was been postponed to August 11, 2021, for bail information. Levendak and his accomplices are charged with theft 1 155 boxes of chicken estimated at more than R600 000.” Meanwhile, in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein police arrested two suspects over the weekend for the possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs.