Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

20 homeless people living near the Castle of Good Hope fined by Cape law enforcement

City of Cape town law enforcement writing fines for homeless in Cape Town strand street on May 10. Picture Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

City of Cape town law enforcement writing fines for homeless in Cape Town strand street on May 10. Picture Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Published 12m ago

Share

Cape Town - Homeless people living opposite the Castle of Good Hope are not happy that the City’s law enforcement officers have fined them.

This after the City’s officers went to the area again yesterday and issued more than 20 people with notices for various offences, while some received R1 000 fines which they disregarded as “ridiculous”.

Story continues below Advertisment

Magaya Ulaya said he received a fine for “staying overnight where no accommodation has been reserved”. He said the City was hell-bent on victimising the vulnerable that had no alternative.

“They have been coming here more often after we occupied the space and we have received several fines which we obviously cannot pay. We struggle to get a meal worth R10 but somehow the City sees it fit to fine us with these ridiculous amounts.

“This is a waste of resources because fact is, we never attend court or pay any fines. In fact, we destroy these receipts once they leave and most of us escape when we see them approaching,” she said.

More on this

Another homeless person, identified as Amber, said with winter approaching they were expecting more visits and fines from the law enforcement officers.

City Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed that the Law Enforcement Department’s Displaced Persons Unit held an operation in Cape Town to curb the amount of litter generated and left behind by persons living on the street.

Dyason said the area in Castle Street was one of the hot spots visited and a total of 21 notices were issued for by-law offences, including littering and dumping.

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

City of Cape TownHomelessnessSafety

Share

Recent stories by:

Mthuthuzeli Ntseku