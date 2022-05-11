20 homeless people living near the Castle of Good Hope fined by Cape law enforcement

Cape Town - Homeless people living opposite the Castle of Good Hope are not happy that the City’s law enforcement officers have fined them. This after the City’s officers went to the area again yesterday and issued more than 20 people with notices for various offences, while some received R1 000 fines which they disregarded as “ridiculous”.

Magaya Ulaya said he received a fine for “staying overnight where no accommodation has been reserved”. He said the City was hell-bent on victimising the vulnerable that had no alternative. “They have been coming here more often after we occupied the space and we have received several fines which we obviously cannot pay. We struggle to get a meal worth R10 but somehow the City sees it fit to fine us with these ridiculous amounts. “This is a waste of resources because fact is, we never attend court or pay any fines. In fact, we destroy these receipts once they leave and most of us escape when we see them approaching,” she said.

Another homeless person, identified as Amber, said with winter approaching they were expecting more visits and fines from the law enforcement officers. City Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed that the Law Enforcement Department’s Displaced Persons Unit held an operation in Cape Town to curb the amount of litter generated and left behind by persons living on the street. Dyason said the area in Castle Street was one of the hot spots visited and a total of 21 notices were issued for by-law offences, including littering and dumping.