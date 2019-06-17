The land in Blue Downs which the City is considering for affordable housing. The land can support 219 homes. Supplied

Cape Town - The City is looking at releasing several parcels of land in Blue Downs to build over 200 housing units. The proposal was made at a recent human settlements portfolio committee meeting. The City owns 225 serviced but undeveloped erven in Blue Downs, Fairdale, of which 219 are zoned for single residential and six are zoned for public open spaces. The City plans to dispose of these vacant parcels of land through a different process from the residential ones.

In a report compiled for the council, the City said these properties were situated in an up-market and growing section of Blue Downs.

“The City is continuously removing people from these plots who are attempting to invade these plots. The City will lose the expected income and all the benefits associated with the sale of these plots if these plots are invaded eventually due to delays in the sale of these plots,” it stated.

The report proposes the selling of these erven in compliance at discounted market value price.

“The City will then resume the transfer of the erf to the approved purchaser, who will commence with building with a condition that the vacant plots cannot be sold within five years from the date of purchase from the City and no informal dwellings may be constructed on the site. These conditions will also be contained in the deed of sale,” the report stated.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “The City is continuously striving to identify and deliver housing opportunities for the affordable housing market.”

“Housing opportunities are allocated in accordance with the City’s Allocation Policy and the housing database to ensure that housing opportunities are provided to qualifying applicants in a fair and systematic manner,” Booi said.

“This land was not invaded to a point where an interdict has been necessary. However, should it become necessary, the City will immediately react with the required legal action in order to protect its property from illegal invaders,” he said.

[email protected]