226 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners still not placed in the Western Cape

Cape Town - As the first school term comes to an end, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has said that 226 learners for grades 1 and 8 had yet to be placed in the province. Education MEC David Maynier’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, said they were aware that parents were frustrated, but advised they were working on finding placements for the learners.

“We ask for their patience and assure them that we are doing everything we can to find places for learners as quickly as possible,” she said. Mauchline said that since February 22, a total of 226 learners for Grade 1 and Grade 8 were not placed, and that out of this number, 14 had registered on time, 129 were late submissions made before the end of 2023, while 84 had only made applications since January 1 this year. Earlier this month, Maynier said that they resolved 124 808 or 99.6% of late submissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.

Mauchline added the department was working hard to elevate the backlog for 2025, with new schools and classrooms. She said 294 classrooms were completed for 2024, and 274 were still under way. “The infrastructure plans for the 2025 school year will be announced in the minister’s budget speech at the end of March 2024,” she said. Maynier explained that applications for the 2025 school year opened on March 11.

“Applications for grades 1 and 8 open at midnight on March 11 and close at midnight on April 12, 2024,” he said. Maynier added that the first admission window catered for applications for grades 1 and 8 only. “Parents who wish to apply for Grade R or a transfer between schools in grades 2 to 7 and grades 9 to 12 will be able to apply in the second admissions window between August 1 and August 16,” he said.

“We appeal to all parents and guardians with children entering grades 1 and 8 next year to please start gathering and certifying the necessary documentation required for their applications, so that they are ready to apply when the admissions window opens.” Deidre Baartman, DA Western Cape spokesperson for Education, said as public hearings into the controversial and much-debated Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) Bill began, they had already seen the public come out in their numbers to make their voices heard, and in most cases, to reject the contents of the bill. The bill seeks to amend certain education laws in South Africa.