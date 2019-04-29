"The 3 casualties had been hanging on to their capsized boat throughout the night exposed to the elements," Ian Klopper from the NSRI said. Photo: NSRI

Cape Town - The NSRI Kommetjie duty crew were activated at 9am on Monday, April 29 following reports from fishermen at Hoek van Bobbejaan, Cape Point, of 3 fishermen that they rescued from the upturned hull of a capsized fishing boat and were requesting urgent medical assistance. Fishermen had come across the capsized fishing boat in dense fog that had reportedly capsized at 22h00 last night and they were heading towards Soetwater with the 3 casualties onboard their fishing boat, said NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper.

"The 3 casualties (2 from Hout Bay,1 from Ocean View) had been hanging on to their capsized boat throughout the night exposed to the elements and unable to raise the alarm until they happened to be found this morning by their fellow fishermen," Klopper said.

"The sea rescue craft Spirit of the Vines was launched and our NSRI Kommetjie sea rescue vehicle, CMR (Cape Medical Response) and WC Government Health EMS responded to rendezvous with the fishing boat, that had the 3 casualties onboard, at Soetwater."

On arrival at Soetwater the 3 casualties, in serious conditions suffering hypothermia, were medically treated and stabilised by paramedics before being transported to hospital by CMR ambulances. Doctors have confirmed that all 3 fishermen, aged 29, 30 and 33, are recovering well.

"The NSRI Kommetjie sea rescue craft arrived on the scene at Hoek van Bobbejaan where we found the capsized casualty boat had sunk and we were able to right and recover their boat which we took under tow.

"We have towed the casualty boat to Hout Bay harbour where NSRI Hout Bay crew assisted to recover the boat and the boat has been returned to the owners and no further assistance was required," Klopper said.

"We commend the fishermen who found and rescued them this morning."

