36-year-old Mitchells Plain powerlifter Haroun Petersen aims for world championship

Cape Town - A powerlift from Mitchells Plain wants to put his strength to the test at the upcoming world championship. Haroun Petersen, 36, was chosen to represent South Africa at the International Powerlifting Federation Championships in Lithuania in June.

From training on his own for the last decade and only competing since 2023, Petersen said he has worked extra hard to achieve this goal. “It has always been my dream to be part of a South African sporting team. “I have done sports throughout my life, I have done athletics, rugby, soccer and was captain of the school athletics team.

"My first competition was in 2023 and now in 2024 I have qualified to compete in the World Championships to represent SA on the world stage." Petersen has participated and won several accolades in several competitions since his breakthrough in 2023. He won gold at the North West Raw powerlifting championships, and silver at the SA champs including gold at the Equipped Gauteng Powerlifting event that earned him national selection.

However, his dream of representing the green and gold is in the balance as he needs to raise R30 000 to make the trip to Lithuania. Fresh from winning gold at the South African Championships for Equipped Powerlifting Competition on Saturday in the 105kg weight category, Petersen is appealing for help to give him an extra lift. He says: “I train with a coach, I pay for it out of my pocket at Rodney Antony School of Strength (SOS), trying to raise funding or sponsorships for us to get there.

He says: "I have had to purchase all my equipment to participate in the sport. You have to use IPF-approved equipment. That is non-negotiable. "Today I have found myself achieving my lifelong goal to get to the World Championships to represent our country against the world. "I have dreamt of this day all of my life and now the only obstacle is affordability to get to the Lithuania 2024 World Championships."